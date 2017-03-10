Nancy Pelosi seems to be digging herself into a deeper hole every time she opens her mouth lately.


Related Articles

Vault 7: CIA Exposed - Special Report

Vault 7: CIA Exposed – Special Report

Special Reports
Comments
Jesse James and a Monkey go Live

Jesse James and a Monkey go Live

Special Reports
Comments

Exclusive: Elite Donors of Jailed SJWs Discovered – Special Report

Special Reports
Comments

CIA Is Using Technology To Subvert The Constitution

Special Reports
Comments

U. S. Citizens Under Threat Of Foreign Hackers Thanks To The Deep State

Special Reports
Comments

Comments