Proof The MSM Is Full of Sh*t! United We Stand - VA 2A

This powerful video compilation exposes the mainstream media’s false narrative that attendees of the Virginia Gun March are racists and rednecks.

In reality, Americans of every race, creed and color are united in their loyalty to the Constitution and are prepared to fight to protect it.

This footage highlights the danger a unified populace poses to the political establishment who want the American people divided, NOT united.

