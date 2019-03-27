Proof: YouTube Corrects Alex Jones Results After Infowars Calls Out Gamed Algorithm

YouTube has fixed its skewed search results for Alex Jones after he called out the tech platform’s algorithm which promoted content critical of Infowars.

During The Alex Jones Show, Jones explained how YouTube gamed its search results to promote negative content about him at the top.

“It’s all hit pieces. Not because they were popular, but because they’ve been force fed,” Jones said during his Wednesday broadcast.

However, a short time later YouTube appeared to correct their algorithm, likely to minimize scrutiny into news it gamed its search results.

According to a new study, tech giants like Facebook and Google skewed their search results to favor Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections, Breitbart reported last week.

The volume of censorship now taking place in America is unprecedented as well as ominous. Alex explains that now is the time for patriots to stand up before Big Tech fully turns America into China.