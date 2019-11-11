Propaganda Machine Calls For Arrest Of Alex Jones

The liars in the media have become mini tyrants with their blatant, full-blown propaganda.

The Bill Of Rights is a joke when it comes to the totalitarian power grab of the anti-American media.

That same media machine would have a boot forever stomping on the face of those that protect and exercise their First Amendment rights.

Now, that machine has called for the arrest of Alex Jones for merely complaining that Roger Stone’s trial is an unjust ruse infiltrated by Obama administration officials.

Of course, the very same media broke this information, but how dare Alex Jones use that information against them?