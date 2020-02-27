A popular Twitter user has floated the concept of having porn stars host children’s gatherings to highlight the absurdity of the popular ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ events that have been plaguing America and Europe.

Tristan Tate (@LivesTalisman) called the fake event “Pornstar Story Hour” and argued its existence using similar language the left uses to justify exposing children to adult performers in drag.

The idea is simple! We invite pornstars into your childs school wearing their work attire (skimpy lingerie) and have them read stories to your kids. How could anybody have a problem with this? Of course the reader doesn't talk about or discuss porn! It's just stories for kids. pic.twitter.com/RNRLmMsd4M — TheTalismanLives (@LivesTalisman) February 25, 2020



Tate used hypothetical conversations an objecting parent would have to further illustrate his point.

Now I know what some of you will say! "Wait a minute there Mr. Tate, Porn is entertainment aimed at adults!" Why yes it is! But don't be so stupid mums and dads! They aren't performing PORN at the schools, they are simply reading stories. How can you possibly object? pic.twitter.com/mJ0MkGyrrl — TheTalismanLives (@LivesTalisman) February 25, 2020



"But Tristan, won't this raise awkward questions between the kids and their parents?" Won't they ask "Mum, why is the lady dressed that way?" Well its YOUR job to teach your kids not to be slut shamers or bigots. It is her prerogative what she wants to do with her body! pic.twitter.com/dw3T0NfEm3 — TheTalismanLives (@LivesTalisman) February 25, 2020



“It doesn’t matter that these performers perform naked, or for adults, or in adult nightclubs, or in a sexual manner!” added Tate. “Children need stories read to them.”

You see parents. What the adult entertainment industry stands for is creativity and self expression! YOUR moral problems with it don't matter, I KNOW these ideas are good for your kids. It can't possible affect your kids in a negative way. After-all! Its just storytime! pic.twitter.com/cAE3VhoXB4 — TheTalismanLives (@LivesTalisman) February 25, 2020



Tristan Tate is the brother of Andrew Tate, a former mixed martial artist and three time ISKA Kickboxing world champion who has previously guest-hosted the Alex Jones Show.



