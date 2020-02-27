A popular Twitter user has floated the concept of having porn stars host children’s gatherings to highlight the absurdity of the popular ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ events that have been plaguing America and Europe.

Tristan Tate (@LivesTalisman) called the fake event “Pornstar Story Hour” and argued its existence using similar language the left uses to justify exposing children to adult performers in drag.


Tate used hypothetical conversations an objecting parent would have to further illustrate his point.



“It doesn’t matter that these performers perform naked, or for adults, or in adult nightclubs, or in a sexual manner!” added Tate. “Children need stories read to them.”


Tristan Tate is the brother of Andrew Tate, a former mixed martial artist and three time ISKA Kickboxing world champion who has previously guest-hosted the Alex Jones Show.


Andrew Tate guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the importance of personal sovereignty and what it means for your safety, health and success.

