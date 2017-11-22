A series of sweeping regulations being considered by Delaware’s Department of Education would allow students to “self-identify” not only their gender but also their race, and it empowers schools not to seek parental consent if the child feels his or her parents might not be “supportive” enough. The law would apply to students of all ages in all public schools in the state.

“All students enrolled in a Delaware public school may self-identify gender or race,” reads section 7.4 of Regulation 225. While the proposed regulation states that administrators “may seek parental consent,” it instructs them only to do so if the children feel that their parents are “supportive” enough.

