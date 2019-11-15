Prosecutor Calls for Immediate Arrest of Alex Jones Following Roger Stone’s Conviction - Report

Earlier today former Trump adviser and Republican activist and author Roger Stone was convicted on SEVEN CHARGES — all process crimes — in the corrupt courtroom of Amy Berman Jackson in Washington DC.

Stone now faces up to 50 Years in Prison — or a life sentence.

Democrats will likely cheer this news. Roger Stone has been a very effective GOP activist for decades.

Now according to reporters covering the Roger Stone trial the Deep State prosecutor is eyeing charges against Alex Jones.

Mike Adams at Natural News reported:

The same prosecutor who ran the rigged “kangaroo court” show trial against Roger Stone is on the courtroom floor demanding the immediate arrest and indictment of Alex Jones, according to sources who have spoken directly to Natural News in the last few minutes.

Reporters who have been covering the trial have contacted Alex Jones, warning him that the deep state is now leapfrogging off the “victory” against Roger Stone, aiming to silence Alex Jones by having him arrested. The charge? According to sources, Alex Jones is now being accused of calling for a mass uprising against tyranny. Such a call is not a crime, by the way. It is enshrined in the Bill of Rights.

When Democrats call for protests, of course, that’s characterized as “justice.” When Trump supporters call for peaceful, lawful protests, that’s smeared as a crime.

“This is the closest level of naked tyranny I have ever seen,” said Alex Jones on his live InfoWars.com broadcast today. “This is a message to the deep state that says to anybody who supports Trump in 2020, we are going to bankrupt you, we are going to put you in prison, we’re coming for your children and we’re going to destroy you,” Jones added.

In a private phone call with Alex that took place over the last few minutes, Alex told Natural News that the deep state was seeking to imprison or murder every influential Trump supporter so that no voices could speak out against the impeachment show trial being rigged / run by congenital liar Rep. Adam Schiff (loonbag-CA).

The Deep State and Democrats will not be happy until every leading Trump supporter is jailed or destroyed.

Republicans continue to do nothing.

Watch the livestream of The Alex Jones Show where Alex covers this and more:

