In an effort to make defendants from the Bunkerville standoff look as dangerous as possible, Judge Navarro is allowing the prosecution to cherry pick and edit social media posts made years after the event — e.g. redacting any discussion of the importance of vetting dangerous lunatics like Jared Miller, but taking a mention of McVeigh out of context and emphasizing his name to smear the defendants.

Meanwhile, anything that would touch on the violence, threats and censorship of the BLM is omitted by the judge and the prosecutors went so far as to say militias are illegal.

