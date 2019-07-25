Prosecutors Reveal New Child Sex Allegations Against Key Mueller Witness

Federal prosecutors in Virginia laid out disturbing new child sex crime allegations against a key witness in the special counsel’s investigation, including that he pimped underage boys and groomed them for sex.

Prosecutors also revealed in a court filing submitted Monday that George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman and close adviser to the United Arab Emirates’ crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed, could face new charges in New York, where authorities arrested him in June.

Prosecutors also said that Nader co-conspirators are under FBI investigation for exploitation of underage boys. The latest filing does not identify Nader’s alleged co-conspirators by name. Instead, prosecutors used their initials: M.Z., A.O., K.K., Y.N. and E.H.M.

Virginia prosecutors provided the new details of Nader’s alleged activities in a court filing arguing that the 60-year-old consultant should remain in jail until trial on a slew of child sex abuse charges.

Virginia prosecutors indicted Nader under seal in April 2018 on child pornography charges. They indicted him again on July 3 on charges that he transported child pornography and trafficked an underage boy from Europe to the U.S. for purposes of sex. Nader is accused of bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. for sex in 2000.

