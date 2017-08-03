'Prosecutors Would Be Interested in This': Judicial Watch Reveals More Clinton-Abedin Emails share this email

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton says newly-released emails show Huma Abedin sending classified information over unsecured networks and Clinton Foundation donors potentially receiving special treatment from the State Department.

Fitton said Abedin was regularly receiving the emails – including from the then-secretary of state – over Hillary Clinton’s illicit private server.

He said the group has now uncovered more than 500 emails from Clinton that weren’t previously turned over to the State Department. The group said 91 more Clinton email exchanges were found by combing Abedin’s emails.

Fitton said if this conduct involved an average person, he or she would have been subject to prosecution for handling classified information in this manner.

