'Prosecutors Would Be Interested in This': Judicial Watch Reveals More Clinton-Abedin Emails share this email
Share2
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 3

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton says newly-released emails show Huma Abedin sending classified information over unsecured networks and Clinton Foundation donors potentially receiving special treatment from the State Department. 

Fitton said Abedin was regularly receiving the emails – including from the then-secretary of state – over Hillary Clinton’s illicit private server.

He said the group has now uncovered more than 500 emails from Clinton that weren’t previously turned over to the State Department. The group said 91 more Clinton email exchanges were found by combing Abedin’s emails.

Fitton said if this conduct involved an average person, he or she would have been subject to prosecution for handling classified information in this manner.

Read more

Share2
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 3

Related Articles

MSNBC Panel Savages CNN's 'Obnoxious Idiot' Jim Acosta After Latest Tantrum

MSNBC Panel Savages CNN’s ‘Obnoxious Idiot’ Jim Acosta After Latest Tantrum

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Judicial Watch: Justice Department Blacks Out Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting

Judicial Watch: Justice Department Blacks Out Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Trump May Take Executive Action To Repeal Obamacare

U.S. News
Comments

Fired FBI Director James Comey Signs Book Deal, Negotiations Topped $2 Million

U.S. News
Comments

Report: McMaster Fired National Security Council Official for Penning Memo on Globalists

U.S. News
Comments

Comments