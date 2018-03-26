Protest Signs Admit Real Agenda Behind 'March For Our Lives'

While the ‘march for our lives’ against gun violence was ostensibly about the effort to regulate so-called “assault weapons,” protest signs seen at the event betrayed its real agenda – the end of the Second Amendment, by force if necessary.

The gathering of around 200,000 people in Washington DC was reported as a “call for tighter gun laws,” but going by what was written on the placards of those attending, it was about the elimination of the right to bear arms entirely.

“Yes, in fact I am here to take your guns,” said one sign.

One of the student speakers at the march also let slip the wider gun confiscation agenda when she said during a speech, “When they give us that inch, that bump stock ban, we will take a mile.”

Two other signs read “ban all guns” and “I wish Obama had taken your guns”.

Another woman carried a sign calling for the banning of handguns.

“Okay, we will pry it from your cold dead hands,” said another sign.

The notion of killing Americans to take their guns was also invoked by a candidate running for the office of Sheriff in North Carolina, who responded to the phrase, “I’ll give you my gun when you pry (or take) it from my cold, dead hands,” by simply saying, “OK”.

Others seemed to believe they were living inside a Harry Potter story.

Other signs at the march simply confirmed what we knew all along, that leftists, who seem to suddenly lose their concern for young lives when it comes to abortion, are sick in the head.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


