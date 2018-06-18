Protester interrupts De Niro Broadway show with pro-Trump banner

A supporter of President Trump attempted to disrupt frequent Trump critic Robert De Niro’s Broadway musical on Sunday, holding up a “Trump 2020” flag at the end of the performance.

The New York Post reported that the man held up the “Keep America Great” flag during the curtain call of “A Bronx Tale,” which De Niro directed.

Social media posts show the man holding up the flag at the end of the show.

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It’s sad that people can’t enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

