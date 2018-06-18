Protester interrupts De Niro Broadway show with pro-Trump banner

Image Credits: @joedelvicario_ / Twitter.

A supporter of President Trump attempted to disrupt frequent Trump critic Robert De Niro’s Broadway musical on Sunday, holding up a “Trump 2020” flag at the end of the performance.

The New York Post reported that the man held up the “Keep America Great” flag during the curtain call of “A Bronx Tale,” which De Niro directed.

Social media posts show the man holding up the flag at the end of the show.

