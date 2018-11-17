Over 100,000 Protesters Blockade Roads Over Macron's Fuel Tax Hike

One female protester has died in France after a woman drove into a crowd blocking the road, the driver allegedly in a panic as she was trying to get to daughter to the hospital.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed that there has been a fatality at a protest in Point-de-Beauvoisin, in the south-eastern region of Savoy, reports Le Parisien.

The victim was hit after a woman drove into a group of some 50 “Yellow Vest” protesters who were blocking the road on Saturday morning.

The BBC reports that the woman was desperate to get her daughter to the hospital and was sent into a panic as protesters surrounded her car and began hitting her roof.

