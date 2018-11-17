Over 100,000 Protesters Blockade Roads Over Macron's Fuel Tax Hike

Image Credits: @AJENews/Twitter.

One female protester has died in France after a woman drove into a crowd blocking the road, the driver allegedly in a panic as she was trying to get to daughter to the hospital.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed that there has been a fatality at a protest in Point-de-Beauvoisin, in the south-eastern region of Savoy, reports Le Parisien.

The victim was hit after a woman drove into a group of some 50 “Yellow Vest” protesters who were blocking the road on Saturday morning.

The BBC reports that the woman was desperate to get her daughter to the hospital and was sent into a panic as protesters surrounded her car and began hitting her roof.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

CIA Believes Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi's Killing: WaPo

CIA Believes Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi’s Killing: WaPo

World News
Comments
Global Government Tyrants Are Gaslighting The Free World

Global Government Tyrants Are Gaslighting The Free World

World News
Comments

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Will UK Leave EU or Will May’s Party Leave Her?

World News
comments

Venezuela Has Hyperinflation. Now What?

World News
comments

Eyewitness Says Caravan Getting Violent As They Cross The Border

World News
comments

Comments