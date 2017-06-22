Protesters Blow Whistles As Trump Sends 'Thoughts And Prayers' to Rep Steve Scalise

Leftist protesters blowing whistles interrupted President Trump as he was sending “thoughts and prayers” to Representative Steve Scalise during a rally on Wednesday.

Scalise is currently recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter.

“I’d like to take this moment to send our thoughts and prayers to our courageous friend,” Trump said as whistles started blaring.

“Somebody that I’ve gotten to know very well, Steve Scalise, and everyone recovering from the assault,” he said, before being forced to pause.

As he watched the protesters being escorted out, Trump exclaimed, “Never fails, never fails.”


Related Articles

Tucker Laughs at Dem Who Argues 0-4 in Special Elections Isn’t Bad

Tucker Laughs at Dem Who Argues 0-4 in Special Elections Isn’t Bad

U.S. News
Comments
Twitter Blasts CNN For Saying Flint Stabber ‘Said Something In Arabic’

Twitter Blasts CNN For Saying Flint Stabber ‘Said Something In Arabic’

U.S. News
Comments

Gohmert: FBI’s Refusal to Label Scalise Shooting Terrorism Suggests DOJ Compromised by Obama Holdovers

U.S. News
Comments

Are The ‘Toxic’ Democrats Destined To Become A Permanent Minority Party?

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats had the Worst May Fundraising Since 2003

U.S. News
Comments

Comments