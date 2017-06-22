Protesters Blow Whistles As Trump Sends 'Thoughts And Prayers' to Rep Steve Scalise

Leftist protesters blowing whistles interrupted President Trump as he was sending “thoughts and prayers” to Representative Steve Scalise during a rally on Wednesday.

Scalise is currently recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter.

Protesters blowing whistles interrupt President Trump, as he was sending thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise https://t.co/8XkWdaEh3N — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 22, 2017

“I’d like to take this moment to send our thoughts and prayers to our courageous friend,” Trump said as whistles started blaring.

“Somebody that I’ve gotten to know very well, Steve Scalise, and everyone recovering from the assault,” he said, before being forced to pause.

As he watched the protesters being escorted out, Trump exclaimed, “Never fails, never fails.”