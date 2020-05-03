Protesters Demand We "Make America Open Again"!

Ohioans gathered at the states capital to protest the violation of their rights and the devastating effects the “Stay-At-Home Order” has had on small businesses.

Protesters raised interesting arguments about the government allowing many big businesses like Walmart to stay open while small businesses, which experience less traffic, are forced to shut their doors.

Is it really a smart idea, in the name of reducing virus exposure, to shut small businesses while making everyone go to a handful of large chain stores with large occupancies? If Americans can lose their jobs and all their rights over night are they really free?

