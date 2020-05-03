Protesters Flock To California Beaches To Flout Governor Newsom's Closures

Image Credits: @latimes/Twitter.

A day after California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) ordered Orange County beaches to close because of coronavirus, hundreds of protesters flooded the city of Huntington Beach to demonstrate against the authoritarian measure.

Videos from the last few days show throngs of protesters without masks forgoing social distancing measures, holding various signs calling for Newsom to end the lockdowns and let Californians go back to work.

Some held signs like “Freedom Is Essential” and “Reopen California Now.”

Many were also chanting “No more Newsom” while waving American flags.

A plane was even seen flying above the protesters with a banner in tow showing Newsom fitted with a Hitler mustache.

Earlier last week, the Newport Beach City Council voted 5-2 against a measure to temporarily close the beach, but Newsom overrode that vote.

However, Huntington Beach and Orange County officials said they would not enforce Newsom’s draconian order.

“As long as people are social distancing and doing what they’re expected to do, the sheriff does not have interest in criminalizing people enjoying the beach,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

California governor Gavin Newsom is taking massive criticism over his shutting down of public beaches across California.

