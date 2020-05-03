Protesters Flock To California Beaches To Flout Governor Newsom's Closures

A day after California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) ordered Orange County beaches to close because of coronavirus, hundreds of protesters flooded the city of Huntington Beach to demonstrate against the authoritarian measure.

Videos from the last few days show throngs of protesters without masks forgoing social distancing measures, holding various signs calling for Newsom to end the lockdowns and let Californians go back to work.

Some held signs like “Freedom Is Essential” and “Reopen California Now.”

Looks like Huntington Beach has voted with their feet about continuing “social distancing”. Today, @GavinNewsom informed us that we are now free to climb a tree. That is now on the states “approved” list of activities. #livefree pic.twitter.com/XAvyagbHmb — Joseph Mollick (@JosephMollick) May 1, 2020

Unrest is now spreading in liberal-leaning California as MASSIVE crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Gov. @GavinNewsom's executive order shutting down beaches:pic.twitter.com/n2LOYigM7v — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 1, 2020

Many were also chanting “No more Newsom” while waving American flags.

Protesters shouted "No more Newsom" and "Freedom" at a demonstration in Huntington Beach today. Hundereds gathered to protest the stay-at-home order and closure of Orange County's beaches, both of which were issued by California's governor. https://t.co/sXEE9z111S pic.twitter.com/Xg70IqhTbi — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 1, 2020

A plane was even seen flying above the protesters with a banner in tow showing Newsom fitted with a Hitler mustache.

Oh, look at what KCRA just caught flying over the Capitol in Sacramento during the protest… Quite the photoshop of Gov. Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/NebacPsZ6g — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) May 1, 2020

Earlier last week, the Newport Beach City Council voted 5-2 against a measure to temporarily close the beach, but Newsom overrode that vote.

However, Huntington Beach and Orange County officials said they would not enforce Newsom’s draconian order.

“As long as people are social distancing and doing what they’re expected to do, the sheriff does not have interest in criminalizing people enjoying the beach,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

California governor Gavin Newsom is taking massive criticism over his shutting down of public beaches across California.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!