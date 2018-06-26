Protesters Gather Outside White House Adviser Stephen Miller’s Apartment, Pass Out ‘Wanted’ Flyers

A group of chanting protesters gathered outside White House adviser Stephen Miller’s Washington D.C. apartment on Monday.

But before the chanting really picked up, the crowd circulated “Wanted” flyers expressing the contention that Miller is guilty of “crimes against humanity,” among other things.

The reward? “Defeating Fascism and the Trump regime.”

They are handing out these flyers to Stephen Miller's neighbors at the luxe CityCenterDC pic.twitter.com/OYmllt6JEj — Rachel Sadon (@Rachel_Sadon) June 25, 2018

The dozen or so protesters then shouted slogans including, “say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here,” and, “Stephen Miller, you’re a villain, locking up immigrant children,” while marching around the area.

"Say it loud, say it clear: immigrants are welcome here," shouts a group of about a dozen people outside Stephen Miller's apartment building pic.twitter.com/Z6bv5OYcOn — Rachel Sadon (@Rachel_Sadon) June 25, 2018

Protesters parade through the CityCenterDC courtyard ahoutinf "Stephen Miller, you're a villian, locking up immigrant children" pic.twitter.com/UZ4r4Xindk — Rachel Sadon (@Rachel_Sadon) June 26, 2018

Miller is considered by many to be the architect behind President Trump’s border detention policy even though the policy has been in place through three presidential administrations.

But Miller wasn’t even there.

He traveled on Air Force One with @POTUS to South Carolina this evening so nobody home (except his neighbors). https://t.co/jTDhAynlkO — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 26, 2018

Even some anti-trumpers are finding such tactics extreme.

I don't care if it's Stephen Miller, going to peoples' homes should be way out of bounds. https://t.co/xuM9zyWmmP — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) June 26, 2018