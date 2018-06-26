Protesters Gather Outside White House Adviser Stephen Miller’s Apartment, Pass Out ‘Wanted’ Flyers

A group of chanting protesters gathered outside White House adviser Stephen Miller’s Washington D.C. apartment on Monday.

But before the chanting really picked up, the crowd circulated “Wanted” flyers expressing the contention that Miller is guilty of “crimes against humanity,” among other things.

The reward? “Defeating Fascism and the Trump regime.”

The dozen or so protesters then shouted slogans including, “say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here,” and, “Stephen Miller, you’re a villain, locking up immigrant children,” while marching around the area.

Miller is considered by many to be the architect behind President Trump’s border detention policy even though the policy has been in place through three presidential administrations.

But Miller wasn’t even there.

Even some anti-trumpers are finding such tactics extreme.


