Protesters in Portland Topple Statue of George Washington

Radical leftist protesters in Portland toppled a statue of America’s first President George Washington, vandalizing it before setting it on fire and bringing it down.

From KOIN:

A quiet evening of demonstrations for racial justice and police reform in Portland ended with the razing of a George Washington statue on the eve of Juneteenth.

[…]

A separate group of about 20 people met at NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 57th Avenue around 10 p.m. at the site of a large bronze statue of George Washington. Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire. Their numbers grew over the next hour until there were enough people to pull the statue to the ground. They quickly scattered. A KOIN 6 News crew found the statue face down and covered in graffiti. Portland police arrived a short time later.

Here’s footage of the statue’s head on fire.

Nighttime footage shows the moment protesters tied a rope around the statue and brought it down.

The aftermath shows the destroyed statue laying on the ground spray painted with all sorts of graffiti, including messages that read, “Big Floyd,” “Fuck cops,” White fragility,” “Damn white men,” and “Defund white men.”


Political activist Larry Pinkney (former member of the original Black Panther Party) says the Deep State Democrats are fanning the flames of a race war to divide and conquer the nation.

