Protesters in Portland Topple Statue of George Washington

Radical leftist protesters in Portland toppled a statue of America’s first President George Washington, vandalizing it before setting it on fire and bringing it down.

From KOIN:

A quiet evening of demonstrations for racial justice and police reform in Portland ended with the razing of a George Washington statue on the eve of Juneteenth. […] A separate group of about 20 people met at NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 57th Avenue around 10 p.m. at the site of a large bronze statue of George Washington. Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire. Their numbers grew over the next hour until there were enough people to pull the statue to the ground. They quickly scattered. A KOIN 6 News crew found the statue face down and covered in graffiti. Portland police arrived a short time later.

Here’s footage of the statue’s head on fire.

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

Nighttime footage shows the moment protesters tied a rope around the statue and brought it down.

Protesters in northeast Portland have pulled down a statue of George Washington pic.twitter.com/5tOzAVbUp5 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 19, 2020

The aftermath shows the destroyed statue laying on the ground spray painted with all sorts of graffiti, including messages that read, “Big Floyd,” “Fuck cops,” White fragility,” “Damn white men,” and “Defund white men.”

(Not my pics) no justice no peace fuck George Washington pic.twitter.com/aMDZvx10nM — leftist (@luistheleftist) June 19, 2020

Portland wakes up to see what antifa did overnight. A century old statue of George Washington was toppled & set on fire with an American flag. “White fragility,” “Damn white men” & other messages are written on the moment. On the ground nearby: “Defund white men.” pic.twitter.com/zjrsZHJC9o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020



