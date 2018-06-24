Protesters Outside Detainment Facility Injure Border Agent Protecting Old Woman

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent reportedly broke his ankle on Saturday while trying to protect an older woman as protesters in McAllen, Texas attempted to stop a bus transporting illegal immigrants from one detainment center to another.

Some 200 protesters from the League of United Latin American Citizens, who were bussed in from cities all over Texas, descended upon the McAllen detainment facility, and several attempted to stop a bus that was transporting illegal immigrants to another detention center.

On “Fox & Friends” Sunday morning, reporter Griff Jenkins explained what happened.

