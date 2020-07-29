Protesters Sue Trump Administration for Federal Response to Portland Riots

Leftists who have taken part in riots in Portland, Oregon, for two months filed suit against the Trump administration for sending federal law enforcement to the city to protect federal property.

Antifa and people linked to the radical left Black Lives Matter political organization have on a nightly basis tried to breach barricades set up to protect the federal courthouse in Portland.

The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis in May but have devolved into riots across the country that have destroyed property, injuring police officers and even resulted in deaths of Americans.



National Public Radio (NPR) reported on the lawsuit:

The group of organizations and individuals filed a nine-count complaint on Monday against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, its leaders and several other federal agencies, whom they accuse of violating protesters’ constitutionally protected freedom of speech, freedom from unreasonable seizures, and right to due process, by deploying federal agents to unlawfully “quash Plaintiffs’ speech and end their protests.”

The lawsuit was brought in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by several law firms and Protect Democracy, a left-wing litigation organization.

NPR also reported the law firms are also representing Black Lives Matter.

The plaintiffs allege that the conduct of those federal agents are meant: “to intimidate and silence protesters because of their message.”

