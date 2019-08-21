Psych researcher hits back at Hillary’s ‘blatant lies’ about Google voter manipulation

Renowned psychologist Robert Epstein blew the lid off Big Tech’s censorship and voter manipulation, and now he’s shifting focus to the woman who gained the most from the scam in 2016.

.@HillaryClinton, whom I have strongly supported for many years, told blatant lies about me today. As a result, I have been subjected to widespread condemnation by mainstream media. I'm going to fight this. Stay tuned tomorrow for my first-ever twitter storm. pic.twitter.com/CrPHMycVBu — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

The dust-up follows Epstein’s recent testimony in the Senate regarding years of research into a variety of ways Google, Facebook and other tech companies record information about users to manipulate their behavior and cash in on the data.

Trump highlighted the research that showed Google shifted millions of voters for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and the company is now working to create a much bigger impact on the 2020 election.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted. https://t.co/0zHnWvGjSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2019

Epstein, former editor of Psychology Today and acclaimed psychologist who founded the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies, testified in a subcommittee for the Senate Judiciary Committee in July about years of data and research that shows Big Tech companies including Google and Facebook are manipulating voters in favor of Democrats.

Epstein described himself as a “very strong public supporter of Hillary Clinton,” but he said the influence of Google, Facebook, Twitter and other sites threatens American Democracy.

“So you’re not dismayed that people voted for (Clinton), your testimony is that Google is through bias in search results manipulating voters in a way that they’re not aware of?” Sen. Ted Cruz questioned at the hearing.



“On a massive scale,” Epstein said, “and what I’m saying is that I believe in Democracy, I believe in the free and fair election, more than I have any kind of allegiance to a candidate or a party.”

Epstein detailed some of the many ways – from total control over search results and quick-answer results, to voting reminders and other tactics – that Big Tech swayed “a rock bottom minimum” of 2.6 million to as many as 10.4 million votes to Clinton in 2016.

“In 2016, if Mark Zuckerberg for example had chosen to send out a go vote reminder, say just to Democrats, and no one would have known if he had done this, that would have given that day at least an additional 450,000 votes to Democrats and we know this without doubt because of Facebook’s own published data cause they did an experiment that they didn’t tell anyone about during the 2010 election,” he said.

“They published it in 2012. It had 60 million Facebook users involved. They sent out a go vote reminder and they got something like 360,000 more people to get off their sofas and go vote who otherwise would have stayed home,” Epstein said. “Without monitoring systems in place we’ll never know …”

“Twenty-eighteen, I’m sure they were more aggressive. We’ve got lots of data to suggest that, and in 2020, you can bet that all of these companies are going to go all out. And the methods that they’re using are invisible, they’re subliminal, they’re more powerful than most any effects I’ve ever seen in the behavioral sciences and I’ve been in the behavioral sciences for almost 40 years,” he said.

“In 2020, if all these companies are supporting the same candidate there’s 15 million votes on the line that can be shifted without people’s knowledge and without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace,” Epstein testified.

The evidence, based on objective scientific data analysis, is getting new attention as former Google employees are blowing the whistle on the conservative censorship and voter manipulation in interviews with Project Veritas.

The situation is spawning documentaries like The Creepy Line and others, while mainstream media sites including CNBC continue to claim Trump’s complaints about Big Tech election rigging are “without evidence.”