Anxiety sufferers should be given lavender oil as a first line of treatment instead of addictive drugs, a psychiatrist has claimed.

Professor Hans Peter-Volz said doctors are too quick to dish out benzodiazepines and other drugs to patients with anxiety.

Instead, patients with a mild form of the disorder should be given natural remedies, including lavender oil, to combat their symptoms.

