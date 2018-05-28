PTSD & Pot: Veterans Making Memorial Day Push for Legal Marijuana

Veterans from across the country will be gathering in our nation’s capital on Memorial Day this year to not only honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but to advocate for a cause that isn’t typically associated with our nation’s heroes — the legalization of marijuana.

The veterans and advocates taking part in the Memorial Day Veterans Rally DC hope to change the stigma that surrounds cannabis, the preferred term for marijuana among advocates, by arguing that this alternative medicine is already helping some vets treat issues like PTSD, chronic pain and depression — all without the use of dangerous & addictive prescription drugs like opioids. One of their rallying cries is “plants over pills,” and they’re not just coming from the usual legal pot hot-spots like Colorado.

The speakers are traveling from places as far west as Alaska, as far south as Texas, and as far north as New England to support the cause, and to share their stories of how legal marijuana helped ease their pain, alleviate symptoms of PTSD, and even get back into the workforce. Among those scheduled to speak are one of the first responders to the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, the mother of a 24-year-old Marine who took his own life after battling PTSD, and the owner of a veteran-operated cannabis company dedicated to “medical cannabis for military veterans.”

