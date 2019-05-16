Public Banned From Seeing School Shooting Case Involving Transgender Anti-Trump Culprit

The case of two anti-Trump leftists, one of whom is transgender, who shot up a school in Denver last week has been placed under seal by a judge, banning the public from seeing it.

Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, opened fire on two classrooms at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on May 7, killing one student and injuring eight others.

16-year-old Alec McKinney identifies as male but is biologically female, having been born Maya Elizabeth McKinney.

Following the shooting, it emerged that his accomplice Erickson had posted anti-Christian and anti-Trump messages on social media while praising former President Barack Obama.

It is now being reported that details of the case will remain secret to the public after it was sealed by a judge.

“Douglas County District Judge Theresa Slade has put the charges along with the entire case file under seal, banning the public from seeing it,” reports Reuters.

The student who was shot dead, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, bravely rushed towards the two shooters in an attempt to prevent further loss of life. He was remembered as a “compassionate, bright young man” during a memorial service on Wednesday.

The shooting appeared to disappear from headlines quickly when it turned out that the individuals responsible were anti-Trump leftists and that one of them was transgender.

One wonders if the media’s reaction would have been different if it was two Trump supporters who had shot up a school.

Others highlighted the double standard of a smirking boy being villified by the media while an actual school shooter was largely ignored.

Both of these students are minors. One smiled calmly at an Indian while his personal space was invaded. The other is a murderer. Which one was smeared by the media for an entire week, sent death threats by celebrities, and had his name released despite being underage? pic.twitter.com/yUhC3k3Ive — Aphrodite ❤️ (@venusreborn_) May 15, 2019

