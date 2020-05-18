Public Humiliation: Cafes Make Customers Wear Stupid Hats to Enforce Social Distancing

A cafe in Germany is making customers wear swimming pool noodle ‘social distancing’ hats while another in Maryland is using “bumper tables” that look like something you’d see in a kindergarten.

Welcome to your new normal.

Cafe & Konditorei Rothe in Schwerin is telling customers they can only use its facilities if they agree to wear straw hats taped with swimming pool noodles.

The new normal: Public humiliation. pic.twitter.com/eWC42y215S — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2020

And after breathing up into and touching the hats for a couple of hours, they’re then passed on to the next customer. Genius. That’s sure to lower the risk of infection.

“We never thought it’d come to this. But, if that’s the price of enjoying a sunshine pint in 2020, you can bet we’ll oblige,” reported the Manc. “After a few beers you’d probably want to try on a hat like this, anyway…”

No thanks, I’d rather not humiliate myself to pay lip service to a lockdown which will end up killing more people than coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Maryland, a restaurant “intends to use bumper tables to keep customers six feet apart once it begins to take seated diners.”

This restaurant in Maryland intends to use bumper tables to keep customers six feet apart once it begins to take seated diners. pic.twitter.com/ReCLbzcowF — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020

The tables look like something you’d find in a child’s play area at McDonalds.

Why not just seat us all in 6 meter apart baby high chairs and have done with it?

Respondents weren’t too enthusiastic.

No. This is more along the lines of what we need. pic.twitter.com/vtRhNO8lI7 — TooMuchTheory (@toomuchtheory) May 18, 2020

Asinine idea …… people think this controlling is “ cute “ don’t bitch about it when it’s to late . This is not normal and it’s embarrassing to hear people say it’s the new norm . — Semper Fi guy (@semper_guy) May 18, 2020

If I walk into a restaurant with these tables, I am turning around and leaving. If all restraunts adopt this format, I'll stop eating out. I am not alone in this. — Damn It, Carl (@1000rrKnight) May 18, 2020

This once again illustrates how “social distancing” is just a ruse for making people engage in all kinds of absurd behavior just to be able to function in society.

We were told it was necessary for a limited time to “get back to normal,” now we’re being told that this unrepentant cringe is our new normal – forever.

TRANSITION TO GREATNESS pic.twitter.com/C2D5nlPhzh — David Santa Carla🇺🇸 (@DSCForSenate) May 18, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!