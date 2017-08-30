White House Petition: Public Must Demand Release of Hillary's Records

The FBI is guarding records on Hillary Clinton, rejecting a Freedom of Information Act request by attorney Ty Clevenger, citing a “lack of public interest” as basis for denial, which has prompted the initiation of a White House petition to prove otherwise.

The petition can be found HERE and reads as follows:

“Compel The F.B.I. To Release All Records Pertaining To Hillary Clinton’s Personal Secret Server Email Investigation”

FBI records section chief David M. Hardy told investigator Ty Clevenger that he did sufficiently demonstrate that the public’s interest in disclosing (Hillary’s FBI records relating to her personal secret server email investigation) outweighed her personal privacy interests. This petition will show the Executive branch that there is sufficient public interest in releasing all FBI records pertaining to this case. Hillary Clinton was shielded by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey during the email “investigation”. Hillary has continued to echo Russian interference in the 2016 election and releasing these records should help clear the air on this matter. President Trump should compel the FBI to release to the public all records related to this investigation.

The petition has already garnered over 3,000 signatures in its first day, at the time of this writing, and must reach 100,000 by September 28th to be entered into consideration by the federal government.

On August 28th, investigator and attorney Ty Clevenger received a letter from David Hardy, a DOJ Section Chief, informing him that his FOIA request had been shot down.

“This is in response to your additional correspondence dated August 11, 2017, in which you ask the FBI to reconsider your request for public interest, we have determined you have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” wrote Hardy. “In the absence of a privacy waiver or proof of death, it is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA.”

In response, a shocked Clevenger has accused the FBI of “protecting” Clinton, also offering his opinion that the agency may as well still be under the oversight of the prior administration or that Clinton herself.

“I’m just stunned. This is exactly what I would have expected had Mrs. Clinton won the election, but she didn’t. It looks like the Obama administration is still running the FBI,” he said in comments to the Washington Times. “How can a story receive national news coverage and not be a matter of public interest? If this is the new standard, then there’s no such thing as a public interest exception.”

Clevenger’s FOIA request, which was filed on March 7, 2016, and can be read in full HERE, was initially delayed on August 8 by Hardy, who demanded Clevenger produce additional supporting information to compel the release of the requested documents and communications.

Why is the FBI still protecting Hillary Clinton? https://t.co/cXwYMCi5qp via @Ty_Clevenger — Ty Clevenger (@Ty_Clevenger) August 13, 2017

“Last week the FBI informed me that it had not released records pertaining to my Freedom of Information Act request about the Hillary Clinton email investigation because of concerns for her privacy rights. I kid you not,” Clevenger wrote in an article on his website at the time. “It looks like Mrs. Clinton is being protected from every angle.”

It is therefore crucial that the public use the aforementioned petition to properly demonstrate their overwhelming interest in the release of these files on Hillary Clinton to Attorney Clevenger, which could potentially lead to answers to questions that continue to haunt the nation – and possibly new discoveries.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter