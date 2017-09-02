Public School Teachers Behind Violent Antifa Group

Image Credits: Jason Hargrove / Flickr.

Public school teachers are behind a leading far-left militant group that is part of the Antifa network that federal officials say is committing “domestic terrorist violence.”

By Any Means Necessary, which has played a key role in riots in Berkeley, Sacramento and elsewhere, has dozens of public school teachers among its members, including among its most prominent leaders.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security began paying closer attention to Antifa groups in general after BAMN and other extremists started a riot and attacked marchers at a white nationalist rally in Sacramento last July, Politico reported on Friday. The Sacramento violence left at least 10 people hospitalized, several of whom had knife wounds.

One of BAMN’s most prominent organizers is Yvette Felarca, a Berkeley middle school teacher and pro-violence militant. Felarca currently faces charges of inciting a riot for her role in the Sacramento violence.

Read more


Related Articles

As Its Influence Wanes, Increasingly Militant MSM Promotes Violence and Censorship

As Its Influence Wanes, Increasingly Militant MSM Promotes Violence and Censorship

U.S. News
Comments
Ryan asks Trump to hold off on scrapping DACA

Ryan asks Trump to hold off on scrapping DACA

U.S. News
Comments

SHE WAS RIGHT: Texas Woman Forewarned of 100,000 Damaged Homes, 50 Inches Rain

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Trump Claims ‘A Rigged System’ Was Behind Clinton’s Exoneration

U.S. News
Comments

Black UFC Heavyweight Saves Confederate Flag-Carrying Harvey Victim

U.S. News
Comments

Comments