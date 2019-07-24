Puerto Rico Governor Expected to Resign

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign Wednesday after nearly two weeks of widespread protests sparked by the publication of offensive chat messages with advisers, several of whom have already stepped down, according to reports.

The embattled governor plans to deliver a farewell announcement that will be broadcast before noon, sources told local newspaper El Nuevo Día.

Rosselló will apparently be replaced by Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, whom protesters reject because of her ties to him, according to the news outlet.

