Puerto Rico Governor Resigns Amid Mass Protests

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced his resignation amid a scandal over sexist, homophobic and otherwise offensive text messages he and his inner circle exchanged. The leaked texts set off mass demonstrations and widespread calls for his departure.

“I was willing to face any challenge, fully understanding that I would prevail against any accusation or process,” Rosselló, a Democrat who was elected in 2016, said late Wednesday.

Earlier this week, he had promised not to seek a second term, but he acknowledged that he had “heard the demand of the people.”

Read more



When the elite get their wish and crash the economy, their escape plan to hide in their bunkers will implode.