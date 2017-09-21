Puerto Rico In Darkness After Hurricane Maria, Power Restoration Could Take Months

Image Credits: National Weather Service.

Puerto Rico may be without power for months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory with powerful winds that downed trees, ripped the roofs off homes and turned roads into rivers with flash flooding.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN late Wednesday night that it may take months to restore power to the entire island.

He said that as a result of the powerful Category 4 hurricane, no one on the island has power from utilities since the power grid is ‘a little bit old, mishandled and weak.’

