Pulse: Swedish Patriots Want to Close Borders

Image Credits: SvartPandra / Wikimedia Commons.

Gustav Kasselstrand, the former chair of the Sweden Democratic Youth organization, has formed a new political party called “Alternative for Sweden” (AfS).

The formation of the party is in time for Sweden’s general elections that will take place on September 9, Expressen reports.

According to Swedish news outlet FriaTider, Kasselstrand called his new movement for Sweden’s first ‘remigration’ party and added that they want an “immediate stop” of asylum seekers followed by an active returning of immigrants to where they came from.

