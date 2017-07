Drivers are enjoying the cheapest Fourth of July gasoline in more than a decade. Enjoy it while it lasts: Experts say prices will start inching higher soon.

The average price nationwide for a gallon of regular is $2.23, down 15 cents from a month ago, according to AAA.

And really cheap gas is even more common than suggested by that average: About 25% of gas stations nationwide are selling gas for $2 a gallon or less.

The last time gas was this cheap heading into Independence Day was 2005.

