Punk Icon Johnny Rotten Cheers Brexit, Calls Trump a "Political Sex Pistol"

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, counter-culture icon and godfather of punk rock, Johnny Rotten, expressed his admiration for Nigel Farage, praised Brexit, and asserted that President Donald Trump could be considered a “political Sex Pistol.”

“Where do I stand on Brexit?” began Rotten. “Well, here goes: The working class have spoke, and I’m one of them, and I’m with them, and there it is.”

Rotten, who became a naturalized American citizen in 2013, was asked about his feelings on Trump.

“Here’s a complicated fellow,” he replied. “As one journalist once said to me, ‘Is he the political Sex Pistol?'”

“In a way [he is],” interjected host Piers Morgan.

“In a way,” Rotten agreed. “What I dislike is the left-wing media trying to smear the bloke as a racist, and that’s completely not true.”

“There’s many, many problems with him as a human being, but he’s not that – and there just might be a chance that something good will come out of that situation, because he terrifies politicians, and this is joy to behold to me.”

“He is the absolutely archetypal anti-establishment character in politics,” said Morgan.

“He is,” said Rotten. “And dare I say – a possible friend?”

The longtime Sex Pistols frontman took the couch alongside Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid just moments after a heated showdown between Brexit architect, Nigel Farage, and Alastair Campbell, former Director of Communications and Strategy for ex-PM Tony Blair, in which Reid reportedly feared the men might come to blows.

Rotten wasted no time expressing his glowing support of Farage and Brexit, saying it had been “fantastic” to meet Nigel, and that he had been waiting to “shake his hand” since an incident in 2016 that unfolded on the River Thames, in which Farage and a large flotilla of pro-Brexit boaters and fishermen, were attacked by elitist-globalist music producer, Bob Geldof, who was also sailing the Thames in hopes of a confrontation.

Rotten’s comments reflect a possible change of heart from those he made last year in an interview with Metro, in which he called Brexit “suicidal” and an “act of cowardice.”

His opinion of Trump at the time was equally negative, of whom he said, “It’s a minority at best that support him, and it’s so hateful and ignorant. I agree with the basic principle that we’re all fed up with politicians, but you can’t replace them with businessmen, which is surely the more corrupt form.”

