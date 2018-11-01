'Purge Night' Riots in France as Interior Minister Warns Mass Immigration Could Cause Societal Breakdown

Major cities in France were hit by rioting last night as the country’s former Interior Minister warned that mass immigration could bring societal breakdown within five years.

“French police arrested more than 100 people after gangs of masked youths stormed through Paris suburbs and the center of Lyon on Halloween night, authorities said on Thursday, following a message on social media calling for a “purge” against police,” reports Reuters.

Video footage shows one of the incidents in Lyon.

Meanwhile, in Lyon, France…. pic.twitter.com/PPjitIBVmO — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 1

Areas of Paris were also hit by unrest, including the deprived Seine-Saint-Denis area, which is home to 400,000 illegal immigrants and where last night, “a sportswear store was looted and young people robbing a grocery store attacked police with acid.”

Some of the riots were inspired by “messages circulated on social media” about the movie The Purge, which depicts a chaotic urban dystopia in which all crimes are made legal for one day.

Meanwhile, in an interview given by France’s then Interior Minister Gérard Collomb back in February but only recently published by Valeurs Actuelles, Collomb admits that the country’s security situation is dire thanks to mass immigration.

Asked what he thought about the security situation, Collomb responded, “The relations between people are very hard, people don’t want to live together.”

Pressed as to whether he thought mass immigration was responsible for this unrest, Collomb responded, “Enormously so,” before going on to acknowledge that France did not need any more immigration.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Collomb, agreeing with the interviewer that some form of societal breakdown like partition or secession was a major concern.

“How much time do we have before it’s too late?” the interviewer asked Collomb, to which he replied, “I don’t want to create fear, but I think there’s very little time left….It’s difficult to estimate, but I would say that within five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst.”

Potentially dismayed at President Macron’s refusal to act on mass immigration, Collomb resigned last month, commenting, “Today, we live side by side. I fear that tomorrow it will be face to face.”

As I document in the video below, Paris has changed for the worse over the last few years, with violent crime and sexual assault on the increase thanks to mass migration and a total lack of integration.

