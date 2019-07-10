Purple Haired US Women's Soccer Team Star Chides Trump Again

Purple haired U.S. women’s soccer team star Megan Rapinoe, who previously refused to sing the national anthem ever again, chided President Trump during an interview.

Asked if she would visit the White House following USA’s World Cup win, Rapinoe said, “I would not go and every teammate that I’ve talked to specifically about it would not go.”

Megan Rapinoe on White House visit: "I would not go and every teammate that I've talked to specifically about it would not go." pic.twitter.com/zYtKInNwhN — The Hill (@thehill) July 10, 2019

“I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we worked so hard to build and the things that we fight for and the way that we live our life, I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration,” she added.

Rapinoe was previously involved in an incident after the final in which she allowed the U.S. flag to fall on the ground, which is widely considered a gross insult.

@ALLIE_LONG I understand the excitement of the moment, but please NEVER disrespect the 🇺🇸 flag by dropping it on the ground! pic.twitter.com/OdPJqAP6r4 — Poetic Spaniard (@PoeticSpaniard) July 7, 2019

She also previously said she would never sing the national anthem ever again because she was inspired by Colin Kaepernick and in her own words, “I feel like I’m a walking protest”.

Rapinoe also repeatedly whined about women soccer players being paid less than men, despite the fact that the Women’s World Cup earned $5,869,000,000.00 less in revenue than the men’s World Cup.

Maybe Trump should respond to Rapinoe by inviting the under-15 Dallas Academy boys team to the White House instead.

They beat the professional U.S. women’s soccer team 5-2.

I agree that the US women’s soccer team should be paid as much as the men after their World Cup victory. But the team that should get paid the most is this bunch of 14-year-old boys. pic.twitter.com/cGkDsLInEc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 9, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————