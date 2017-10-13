Pussycat Dolls Singer: 'I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.'

Vocalist Kaya Jones of the Pussycat Dolls revealed Friday that the all-female pop group she participated in over a decade ago was run like a prostitution ring.

Watch our interview with Kaya on the Friday edition of War Room:



In a fiery tweet-storm, Jones indicated industry execs would force members of the group to “sleep with whoever they say” and “get you hooked on drugs” so they could later use it as leverage.

“Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will … you know end up dead or no more career,” Jones wrote.

Read her story below:

Tried to silence us,made us stronger.Tried to drug us,but we were wide awake.Tried to blacklist us,but fans followed.We arent kids anymore — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

The children you messed with that survived the abuse, we are adults now.Are you ready old ones to fight?Cause you all are looking mighty old — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1 — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide?Tell the public how you mentally broke us — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

That’s why I have so much respect for our military. I’ve been through war. But my scars you can’t see. At least real war is honest — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will … you know end up dead or no more career — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Well …killing you or killing your soul what’s the difference. You do it for them.A teenagers go to jail for less. Will Hollywood? — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

The singer’s revelations come as Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein and other elite members of the film industry face major scrutiny over numerous sex scandals.

Anyone in Hollywood care to talk about the industry’s sins? Nope no one …. pic.twitter.com/PjgLkXdF8V — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

On Thursday, Jones wrote she was aware of various males and females abused at the hands of Hollywood elites.