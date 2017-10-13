Pussycat Dolls Singer: 'I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.'

Image Credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Vocalist Kaya Jones of the Pussycat Dolls revealed Friday that the all-female pop group she participated in over a decade ago was run like a prostitution ring.

Watch our interview with Kaya on the Friday edition of War Room:

In a fiery tweet-storm, Jones indicated industry execs would force members of the group to “sleep with whoever they say” and “get you hooked on drugs” so they could later use it as leverage.

“Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will … you know end up dead or no more career,” Jones wrote.

Read her story below:

The singer’s revelations come as Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein and other elite members of the film industry face major scrutiny over numerous sex scandals.

On Thursday, Jones wrote she was aware of various males and females abused at the hands of Hollywood elites.


Related Articles

Two ‘Dreamers’ Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

Two ‘Dreamers’ Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

U.S. News
Comments
Joy Villa: 'Straight Up Prostitution Is How Hollywood Is Run These Days'

Joy Villa: ‘Straight Up Prostitution Is How Hollywood Is Run These Days’

U.S. News
Comments

Newsweek Uses Accused Pedophile Dennis Hastert to Attack Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Admin Will Cease Paying Critical Obamacare Subsidies

U.S. News
Comments

Video: CNN Fantasizes About Removing Trump From Office

U.S. News
Comments

Comments