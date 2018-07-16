Putin Bombshell: Deep State Moved $400 Million From Russia to Hillary Campaign

Russian President Vladimir Putin dropped a bombshell on Monday, accusing US intelligence operatives of funneling $400 million from Russia to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Putin addressed the Justice Department’s indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officials, and offered for FBI special counsel Robert Mueller to assist with Russia’s own investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

“I don’t know the full extent of the situation… and I will look into it.” Russian President Putin on 12 Russian agents indicted for US election hack pic.twitter.com/0qamJNgSZj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 16, 2018

“For instance, we can bring up Mr. Browder, in this particular case,” Putin said, referring to a British hedge fund CEO wanted by Interpol on behalf of the Russian government.

“Business associates of Mr. Browder have earned over $1.5 billion in Russia and never paid any taxes neither in Russia or the United States and yet the money escaped the country. They were transferred to the United States. They sent [a] huge amount of money, $400,000,000, as a contribution to the campaign of Hillary Clinton.”

“Well that’s their personal case. It might have been legal, the contribution itself but the way the money was earned was illegal,” he continued. “So we have solid reason to believe that some [US] intelligence offers accompanied and guided these transactions. So we have an interest in questioning them.”

Additionally, Browder also has ties to Fusion GPS, the firm who created the notorious “Steele Dossier,” which we now know was paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign to smear then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

“Here’s the bottom line: We have congressional testimony, under oath, that Clinton hired the same firm to smear Trump that Putin reportedly used to smear Magnitsky. Moreover, we also know that the Fusion GPS dossier relied on senior Russian government officials for much of the dirt it compiled, including ‘a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure’ and a ‘former top level intelligence officer still active in the Kremlin.’ Together, those are bombshell revelations,” The Washington Post reported last year.

“Yet today, there is barely a peep in the mainstream media about the Clinton-Fusion-Putin connection.”

