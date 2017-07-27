Putin breaks silence on US sanctions: 'At some moment we'll have to retaliate'

Image Credits: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia would have to retaliate against the U.S. if new sanctions are imposed on Moscow.

His comments are the first since a bipartisan bill that places new sanctions on Russia and restricts President Trump’s ability to lift sanctions passed the House earlier this week.

“As you know, we are exercising restraint and patience, but at some moment we’ll have to retaliate. It’s impossible to endlessly tolerate this boorishness towards our country,” Putin said a joint news conference with the president of Finland, according to Reuters.

“When will our response follow? What will it be?” Putin asked. “That will depend on the final version of the draft law, which is now being debated in the U.S. Senate.”

