The US Deep State may try to interfere in Russia’s upcoming presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned.

Putin says he has “strong suspicions” that DC officials who are currently accusing Russia of interfering in the US presidential election will actually try to steer the Russian election by exploiting the 2018 Winter Olympics for political purposes, as it coincides with the Russian election.

“In response to our alleged interference in their election, [they] want to create problems with the presidential election in Russia,” Putin stated Thursday. “To do so, Washington might use its ‘broad connections and dependency’ mechanisms in the Olympics committee.”

“If that’s the case, it’s very bad; it undermines the whole purpose of the Olympic movement.”

The Russian president is referring to Washington’s broad influence over the International Olympic Committee, which really took shape back in 2015 when DC policymakers used the city’s long-shot bid to host the 2024 Games to curry favor with Olympic officials.

Putin said many of the major corporations providing services for the 2018 Games, especially television programming and broadcasting, are all based in the US.

Ever since Hillary Clinton lost the presidential race, the Deep State has repeatedly blamed Russia – without solid proof – of “meddling” in the election.

Putin himself accused Clinton of concocting this conspiracy theory, and ironically enough the New York Post confirmed Putin’s assessment.

“Bitter to the core, she and her campaign aides hatched a scheme, just 24 hours after conceding the race, to spoon-feed the dirty rumors to an eager liberal media and manufacture the narrative that Russia secretly colluded with her neophyte foe to sabotage her coronation,” reported the NY Post’s Paul Sperry. “But it was Hillary who was trying to kneecap Trump, even after he licked her, fair and square, in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and other blue states.”

