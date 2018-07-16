Putin Denies Russia Interference in 2016 U.S. Election

Russia did not meddle with the 2016 U.S. election and never will, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Once again, President Trump mentioned issue of the so-called interference of Russia with the American elections,” Putin said Monday during a press conference in Helsinki.

“I had to reiterate things I said several times, including during our personal contacts, that the Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere in internal American affairs, including election process.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Helsinki summit with @POTUS, says ‘I think we can call it a success’ https://t.co/K8jvaWGLHd pic.twitter.com/VGmKFu0jTY — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2018

Putin went on to say that no collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia ever took place.

“Could you name a single fact that definitively proves collusion?” he said. “This is nonsense. There’s no evidence when it comes to the actual facts, we have to be guided by facts not by rumors.”

“The probe is a disaster for our country… there was no collusion at all,” Trump said.

“We ran a brilliant campaign and that’s why I am President.”

When also asked if he wanted Trump to become the U.S. president, Putin responded, “Yes I did, because he was the one who wanted to normalize relations with Russia.”