Vladimir Putin has been showing off his military prowess with a series of huge military exercises.

More than 1,000 infantry personnel took part in drills in the Kamchatka region in eastern Russia.

Land soldiers practised defending the coast while marines from the Primorsky Krai region worked on military attacks.

Troops opened fire on targets at land and at sea, and weapons used included self-propelled multiple-launch rocket systems and Mil Mi-8 helicopters.

Read more