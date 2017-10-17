Putin green lights launch of the CryptoRuble

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the issue of a national cryptocurrency, according to Communications Minister Nikolay Nikiforov, after a closed-door meeting.

The minister said once the digital currency or CryptoRuble is issued other cryptocurrency mining will be banned and it will be entirely regulated by the government.

“I am so confident to declare that we will run CryptoRuble just for one simple reason: if we don’t, our neighbors in the Eurasian Economic Community will do it in a couple of months,” said Nikiforov.

All the financial operations involving the CryptoRuble will be taxed according to the minister. The tax will also be applied to any appreciation in value.

“When buying and selling a CryptoRuble, the rate will be 13 percent from the earned difference. If the owner cannot explain the reason for the appearance of his CryptoRubles, when converting them into Russian rubles, the tax for him will be 13 percent of the total,” he said.

The national digital currency will be moved to international markets, according to the Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Oleg Fomichev, stressing that there is no point in the currency circulating only inside the country.

“This mustn’t be a private currency, but the one, which is issued by the state, controlled by the state and enable to provide circulation of digital money in light of the digital economy,” he said.