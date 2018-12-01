Putin High-Fives Saudi Prince While Macron Threatens

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen giving a high-five to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Argentina on Friday.

The G20 Group summit marks the first time Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with world leaders since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month.

President Trump appeared to have noticed the exchange with a displeased look.

Comment by Alex Jones: As you can see in the above screenshot, President Trump is keenly aware that Russia is trying to cut Saudi Arabia away as a critical ally both in keeping energy prices down and in technology transfers and sales. This is the real politic. The Democrat Party openly funded the Arab Spring that killed over a million people and impoverished tens of millions more in creating a giant refugee crisis threatening to bring down Europe, even today. They dehumanize those masses when it’s about their larger globalist empire, but when one person with al-Qaeda connections like Khashoggi is killed, they were then treated to crocodile tears and told that because Trump doesn’t destroy our alliance with Saudi Arabia and throw low gas prices out the window, that he’s a monster. No, they’re the monsters and Trump is just being honest with the world about where we really stand with our sovereignty and other nations’ sovereignty.

Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron didn’t extend MBS the same pleasantries as Putin due to the Khashoggi killing.

Video captured Macron belittling MBS in a private 5-minute conversation, saying “You never listen to me.”

Video of Macron and MBS chat , you can hear #France Prez saying "you never listen to me", #Saudi CP responds "I do of course listen" At G-20 today via @OKAZ_online pic.twitter.com/NRhkgBQlLb — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 30, 2018

MBS responded with, “Of course I do listen. Don’t worry,” before laughing in his face.

“I do worry,” Macron replies. “I am worried.”

Macron, who has a 26% approval in France over high gas prices and immigration, appears to have lost clout with world leaders as well.