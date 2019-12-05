Putin: 'In Some Countries the Word "Mother" is Being Replaced'

President Vladimir Putin remarked at a recent Kremlin meeting that some countries are replacing the word “mother” out of concerns for political correctness, something he hoped would never happen in Russia.

Putin was referring to a law passed in France earlier this year which mandates that schools refrain from using ‘father’ and ‘mother’ and instead use ‘parent 1’ and ‘parent 2’.

According to government MP Valérie Petit, the change was necessary because using ‘father’ and ‘mother’ is “old fashioned” and doesn’t meet the needs of “social equality.”

Don’t expect to see Russia following suit.

Vladimir Putin, today: "You said the word mother 'can't be replaced.' It turns out, perhaps, it can. In some countries, they now have 'parent number one' and 'parent number two.' I hope we never have that (in Russia).”pic.twitter.com/O7mS7YNtfI — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) November 29, 2019

During a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations, a Kremlin advisory group, Putin told delegates, “You said the word mother ‘can’t be replaced.’ It turns out, perhaps, it can, in some countries, they now have ‘parent number one’ and ‘parent number two.’ I hope we never have that (in Russia).”

Officials attending the conference laughed, but for many in the west, who are told to accept such absurdities in silence lest they be punished for a myriad of potential thought crimes, it’s not that funny.

“That good-natured response masked the looming uneasiness that yet another crazy train has departed the Western station and is on a collision course with Russia, as well as the rest of the world,” writes Robert Bridge.

“Will Russia be able to holdout forever against the globalists’ ultra-liberal agenda now threatening the planet?” he asks.

As we previously highlighted, a discussion on one of Russia’s most popular TV shows about a boy in Scotland who was suspended for saying there are only two genders underscored how people in eastern Europe are completely bewildered by the west’s obsession with identity politics.

Back in June, Vladimir Putin commented on a similar topic, asserting that liberalism was in its death throws thanks to forced multiculturalism.

“The ruling elites have broken away from the people,” Putin told the Financial Times, adding that the “so-called liberal idea has outlived its purpose.”

