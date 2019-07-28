"Putin Is A Dickhead": Over 600 Arrested In Moscow Election Protests

Russian police arrested over 600 demonstrators in central Moscow who are protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for Moscow city council.

In total, 638 people were arrested – while several opposition figures who wanted to run for the council were rounded up before the protest according to AP. “Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for calling for the unauthorized gathering Saturday in the heart of the Russian capital,” according to the report.

Another opposition leader, Sobol, was carried out of her residence on a sofa.

https://twitter.com/russian_market/status/1155062881706270721

Some protesters chanted “Putin is a dickhead!” as they marched through the streets.

The Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for the city’s budget. It is currently controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party. Seats carry a five year term, which are up for re-election on September 8.


