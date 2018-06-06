Putin Praises 'Courageous & Mature' Trump For Agreeing To Meet With NKorea

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Donald Trump for agreeing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about the possibility of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

After calling Trump “courageous and mature”, Putin added that he’s expecting a “positive outcome” from the June 12 summit, which is set to take place in Singapore.

“I still hope that this meeting – a very courageous and mature decision U.S. President Donald Trump has made, to have direct contacts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – will take place, and we all expect a positive outcome,” Putin said in an interview with China Media Group ahead of a planned summit in Shanghai later this week.

Putin and Trump are said to be planning a summit, and the two leaders have met twice in person since Trump took office.

In addition, Putin recently told an Austrian media outlet that he and Trump speak on the phone regularly.

“Indeed, Donald Trump and I have, firstly, met more than once at various international venues and secondly, we regularly talk over the phone,” the Russian leader said.

Putin’s remarks come a day after Putin invited Kim to Russia. Later in the interview, Putin criticized US sanctions against Russia, saying they would hurt both sides. Though he added that Russia isn’t afraid of the sanctions.

