Putin reveals new Russian missile that can 'reach any point in the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed a slew of new defense systems Thursday, including a new prototype missile that “can reach any point in the world” and a supersonic weapon which cannot be tracked by anti-missile systems.

Delivering his annual State of the Union address, Putin announced increased capabilities in the defense sector, saying that Russia “should not forget about security,” following a speech that had initially focused on domestic issues. Putin also said that, if attacked, Russia was ready to use nuclear weapons.

“We see increased opportunities with the armed forces,” he said. “We’ve done a lot to strengthen our army and navy and they are equipped with modern weaponry.”

He showed the audience a video of how one of the prototype missiles would work, explaining that the new system would have no limitation on range. “It can attack any target, through the North or South Pole, it is a powerful weapon and no missile defense system will be able to withstand,” the president said.

