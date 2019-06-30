Putin Says Liberalism Has 'Outlived Its Purpose'

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that “liberalism has become obsolete” and that multiculturalism is “no longer tenable.”

In an interview with Financial Times last week, Putin explained the rise of Trump and nationalism worldwide was a reaction to the failures of globalism.

“The ruling elites have broken away from the people,” Putin said, adding that the “so-called liberal idea has outlived its purpose.”

“This liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done. That migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants have to be protected.”

“Every crime must have its punishment,” Putin continued. “The liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population.”

“[Liberals] cannot simply dictate anything to anyone just like they have been attempting to do over the recent decades,” he added.

His remarks came just before he met with world leaders – including President Trump – at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

This is the real reason the elites want war with Russia — because Putin is wise to their Cloward-Piven strategy of divide and conquer.