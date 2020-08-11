Putin says Russia’s Health Ministry has approved world’s FIRST Covid-19 vaccine – his own daughter has been vaccinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that his country’s health ministry has approved the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, adding that his daughter has already received the shot.

The vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, received the green light from the Russian Health Ministry on Tuesday, Putin revealed. He said that he hoped that Russia would soon start mass production of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He disclosed that his own daughter has already been inoculated against the virus. The Russian president said that his daughter had a slight temperature after being given the vaccine, but that it quickly went away.

“One of my daughters got the vaccine. In this sense, she took part in the experiment. After the first vaccination, she had a temperature of 38, the next day – 37 and that was all.”

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the vaccine would be administered to healthcare workers beginning in September. It will be available to the general public starting in January.


