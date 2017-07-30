Putin shows off Russia's naval might with major parade

Image Credits: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images.

Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 3

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday oversaw a pomp-filled display of Russia’s naval might as the Kremlin paraded its sea power from the Baltic Sea to the shores of Syria.

Some 50 warships and submarines were on show along the Neva River and in the Gulf of Finland off the country’s second city of Saint Petersburg after Putin ordered the navy to hold its first ever parade on such a grand scale.

“Today much is being done to develop and modernise the navy,” Putin told servicemen after surveying the military hardware from his presidential cutter.

“The navy is not only dealing with its traditional tasks but also responding with merit to new challenges, making a significant contribution to the fight against terrorism and piracy.”

Read more

Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 3

Related Articles

China Reveals Terrifying Military Weapons with Vast Parade

China Reveals Terrifying Military Weapons with Vast Parade

World News
Comments
London Bridge terrorist worked as a teacher at an Islamic primary school

London Bridge terrorist worked as a teacher at an Islamic primary school

World News
Comments

Hamburg supermarket attacker ‘was known Islamist’

World News
Comments

Brazil Deploys 8,500 Armed Forces in Rio de Janeiro

World News
Comments

Donald Trump to sign Russia sanctions bill, Moscow retaliates

World News
Comments

Comments